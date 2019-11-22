Three Rivers College to hold mass casualty training day

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College will hold its biannual mass casualty training event Tuesday, Nov. 26, on it’s Poplar Bluff Campus.
The goal of the training is to help prepare students in participating programs for a mass casualty emergency, such as a natural disaster or terrorist attack.
The type of “disaster” students will be participating in will not be revealed ahead of time. The college is keeping the “disaster” under wraps to keep students from preparing for the event.
Students from several fields of study will receive hands-on training during the event. These include the following: nursing, EMT and Paramedic students.
The training will also receive support from area healthcare providers and area emergency services.
According to Three Rivers, students will coordinate much of the event, with students serving in leadership and command/control positions.
The parking lot to the west of the Academic Resource Commons will be closed during the training and other parking may be affected.
