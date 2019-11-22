Study: 95 percent of Americans do most holiday shopping online

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to a new study 95 percent of Americans are choosing to buy half or more of their holiday gifts online.
Leanplum gathered the results by surveying 1,000 consumers in the United States this October, and also found the 16 percent of young survey participants do all of their holiday shopping online.
As this becomes the new normal small businesses like Village Designs in Daisy, Mo. are pushing their products to more websites to get new customers.
Holiday shopper Cathy Gaines said she does about 25 percent of her holiday shopping online because it’s quick and convenient.
“I like doing this kind of thing first and if there are things you can’t find then shopping online at the last minute online is good," Gaines said. “They deliver it right to your door so it’s hard to beat, but you still miss this.”
Gaines brought her family to Christmas a Grandmas House which is only open in November and December.
The shop’s parent company, Village Designs relies on online sales to keep the business going year-round.
“The world is changing so we see that without online presence and online stores, we wouldn’t be doing what we are doing,” said Village Designs co-owner Jenny Turner.
Turner said the focus of the business moving forward is to grow online sales and reach a broader audience through new websites.
“We’ve been asked to be on one and they came to us and the other one we’ve actually been on since the beginning, since they created that website," Turner said. "And then we just felt like we needed our own, too. So that people who are googling us, find us.”
But even with all that online business, Turner still puts in the extra effort to make sure walk-in customers like Gaines feel special.
“It’s different," Gaines said. "You get to experience the ambiance and the music and cookies for the kids and they have hot chocolate. It’s a neat Christmas experience.”
The mom & pop shop plans to increase their web traffic by posting more on social media and doing email campaigns.
80 percent of respondents to the Leanplum survey said they’ll shop on their mobile phones.
Three-quarters of shoppers find it helpful to get emails from retailers that advertise deals and promotions.
