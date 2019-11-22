Sikeston Junior High adds Youth Coding Team

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston R-6 announced they are expanding their Youth Coding League to include the Junior High.
Currently the Sikeston fifth and sixth graders participated in the league under Mrs. Toni Howe’s supervision.
The Junior high team will be supervised by Mrs. Carissa Ware
The Youth Coding League provides computer science and coding education to middle school and junior high students.
They take an age-appropriate, inclusive, fun and competitive approach.
The program helps empower participants with widely-applicable logical thinking and problem-solving skills.
The Marquette Technology Institute sponsors the Youth Coding League.
For more information, visit https://www.marquettetechinstitute.org/youth.html.
