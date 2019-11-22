1 of 2 robbery suspects involved in a Carbondale attack sentenced to prison

MURPHYSBOR, Ill. (KFVS) - A Gorham, Illinois man was sentenced for attacking and robbing a man in Carbondale.
Matthew D. Harris, 27, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for robbery on Thursday, Nov. 21.
When Harris is released from the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC), he will have to complete three years of Mandatory Supervised Release.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney Office, Harris could have been sentenced from six to 30 years in IDOC due to his criminal history.
The charges against Harris stem from a Carbondale Police investigation.
Harris and another individual were accused of attacking and robbing a man on the 600 block of S. Illinois Ave. in the early hours of April 11.
The victim was treated at an area hospital for injuries to his face.
His stolen wallet was later recovered by Carbondale Police.
Harris pled guilty to robbery on July 8.
