Medical condition creates unique bond between puppy and girl

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A little girl and her new puppy share a bond that her mother said will make them best friends for life.
Megan McCall said Rae and Scooter may just be a match made in heaven.
“You know I always tell my kids that everyone is worthy of love it doesn’t matter who you are, what you are, where you come from or what you look like," said McCall, Rae’s mother.
McCall said 20 weeks into her fourth pregnancy she got some unexpected news.
“She was going to have spina bifida and at the time we had no idea what that meant,” she said.
But once Darrin McCall said they saw their daughter, they knew it was all going to be okay.
“Knowing that she was here and that she was perfect. She was moving her toes, wiggling her fingers things that doctors said that she may not ever be able to do. So just seeing that as soon as she was born was a great piece of mind to me,” said Darrin McCall.
Recently, the McCall family brought home a new family member that would end up meaning so much more.
“I mean I instantly fell in love with that face. I was like I didn’t care about anything else. He’s just the cutest and so the spina bifida part wasn’t really scary cause we’ve rocked it with Rae, so I was like why not give it a shot with him,” said McCall
Megan said Scooter and Rae share the same medical condition, which only makes the connection that much stronger.
“Rae will sit in her little chair and she’ll give him snacks like a bit for you and a bit for me,” she said.
Megan said they want Scooter to be with Rae even when times get tough.
“I think we are going to try to maybe see if scooter could be, train him as a therapy dog,” she said.
But right now, Rae and Scooter seem perfectly content in each other’s company, and that makes this match a perfect fit.
“He’s just another one of the gang,” said Megan.
The McCall’s said dogs like Scooter, who may have a birth defect or a medical condition, deserve to be adopted too.
