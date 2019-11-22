Man seen swapping tags of Walmart items arrested

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Mayfield, Kentucky arrested a man they said swapped tags of items in Walmart.
Randy Lee Dortch, 50 of Fancy Farm, was arrested and charged with theft and shoplifting under $500.
Officers of the Mayfield Police Department responded to Walmart for a shoplifter.
Dotch was being detained by Asset Protection Associates when officers arrived.
Dortch was seen swapping price tags of cheaper items for more expensive merchandise.
He then went to the self-checkout and paid about $15 for $145 worth of merchandise.
