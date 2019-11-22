Man seen swapping tags of Walmart items arrested

Man seen swapping tags of Walmart items arrested
Randy Lee Dortch (pictured) was arrested on shoplifting charges. (Source: Mayfield Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | November 22, 2019 at 10:57 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 10:57 AM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Mayfield, Kentucky arrested a man they said swapped tags of items in Walmart.

Randy Lee Dortch, 50 of Fancy Farm, was arrested and charged with theft and shoplifting under $500.

Officers of the Mayfield Police Department responded to Walmart for a shoplifter.

Dotch was being detained by Asset Protection Associates when officers arrived.

Dortch was seen swapping price tags of cheaper items for more expensive merchandise.

He then went to the self-checkout and paid about $15 for $145 worth of merchandise.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.