Man leads departments on chase in stolen vehicle, hits police car

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Sesser, Illinois arrested one man after a chase on Thursday, Nov. 14.
Jordan Clark of West Frankfort, Illinois was taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Police received a report of a vehicle that drove through a yard. That vehicle ended up at the Casey’s General Store in Sesser.
When police found the vehicle, they conducted a record check and found that the vehicle was reported stolen out o Johnston City, Ill.
Officers said before they could speak to the driver, later identified as Clark, he fled the scene.
They pursued the vehicle to Benton where the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Police Department, West City Police Department and the Illinois State Police assisted them.
As various departments chased Clark, he rammed a Sesser police vehicle and caused minor injuries to the officer driving it.
The officer has been treated and released from an area hospital.
The police vehicle was unable to operate after the crash.
Police said a tire on the vehicle Clark was driving was punctured during the crash as well. He drove to a wooded area where he was caught by officials.
