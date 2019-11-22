Man caught on camera during burglary, sentenced to 7 years in prison

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man pleaded guilty to a residential burglary charge on Thursday, Nov. 21, according to Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr.
Deshun R. Brooks, 31, was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a two year period of mandatory supervised release.
Brooks was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim.
Officials said on Oct. 4 Carbondale police got a call from a woman reporting she was out of town and noticed a man was inside her home on her home security camera.
Police said they found that Brooks forced his was inside the home and stole property from the victim.
Officers viewed the security footage and identified Brooks as the suspect.
Police arrested Brooks within 24 hours of identifying him.
