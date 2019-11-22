Life Hacks with Laura: Ice cream

(KFVS) - Have you ever wanted a quick scoop of ice cream, but when you went to grab a scoop it was way too hard to scoop out?
We want our ice cream immediately right? We don’t want to have to let it sit out.
This is an easy hack you can do to solve that problem.
You’ll need a big Ziploc bag. Just place the whole container of ice cream in that bag and zip it up. Then put it in the freezer.
The next time you get it out, it will be a little softer and easier to get that scoop out immediately.
