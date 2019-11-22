KY 94 blocked by floodwaters in Fulton Co.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Floodwaters in Fulton County, Kentucky have blocked Kentucky 94 west of Hickman.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials said the road is blocked between the 3 and 10 mile markers in southwestern Fulton County.
This is in the “dip” area between the KY 311 intersection and the KY 1099 Hickman Bypass.
KYTC officials said there have been a number of crashes attributed to hydroplane incidents.
Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed when rain hits. Check out your forecast here.
More rain is expected this afternoon.
