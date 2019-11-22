KSP makes drug arrest following traffic stop and search of Paducah home

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Nov. 19, Troopers received a tip regarding possible drug activity at a Paducah residence.
At around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night, while watching the home, a gray Ford F-150 left and Troopers observed multiple traffic violations.
They stopped the driver, identified as Robert B. Vanzant, 27, of Paducah.
Troopers believed they smelt marijuana.
During a search of the truck, Troopers located a small amount of marijuana, a meth pipe, a small amount of meth.
After the traffic stop, Troopers obtained a search warrant for Vanzant’s residence located on Georgia Street directly across the road from Morgan Elementary.
While searching the home, Troopers located digital scales with drug residue, small baggies with suspected meth residue, marijuana, and an AR-15 style .223 caliber pistol close to the drugs.
Vanzant was arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school (firearm enhanced), possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia (firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 Oz.) 1st offense firearm enhanced), and multiple traffic offenses.
Vanzant was lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center.
Trooper Will Propes is continuing his investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
