Jackson Co. man to spend 5 years in prison for bomb threats

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An Elkville, Illinois man will spend five years in prison from making false bomb threats to several locations in Canada.
Justin R. Bagley, 37, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of disorderly conduct (bomb threat). These counts are all class 3 felony offenses.
Bagley was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 21.
In addition to his five years sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections, Bagley will have to pay a $3,000 mandated fine and be under Mandatory Supervised Release for one year.
According to the Jackson Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Saturday, Feb. 9 from Taber, Alberta, Canada, in reference to 10 bomb threats they received at numerous locations in the city.
The threats were made at locations which included schools, a hospital, bank, police agency and a store over a 48-hour period.
The calls were traced to Bagley in Elkville.
He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.
During the investigation, Jackson County authorities working with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois learned that Bagley also called the World Trade Center in New York City and made a bomb threat on Jan. 25.
