Forgery charges end with 2 year sentence for Murphysboro man

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A bad check led to the arrest of 46-year-old Murphysboro, Illinois man Donald Whittington.
Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael C. Jackson said on Thursday, Nov. 21 Whittington pleaded guilty to the charge of forgery.
He was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a one year period of mandatory supervised release.
Back in March of 2019, officials said Whittington attempted to use a check at a Casey’s General Store in Murphysboro.
The check was later found to be fraudulent. Whittington was not authorized to write checks from the account.
Murphysboro police conducted the investigation into Whittington.
