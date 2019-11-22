First Alert: Prepare for rain and chilly temps

(KFVS) - Find your umbrella!
Lisa Michaels says you’re looking at a rainy start if you’re heading out the door early.
Heavier rain has moved into the Heartland over night and will continue through the early morning hours.
Rain should be completely moved out by mid-morning. Temperatures will feel like the 30s due to stronger northerly winds mixed with the cool rain won’t feel the best.
Our northern counties, near Mt. Vernon, will see more sunshine today while our southern counties, in the Bootheel, will be dealing with more cloud cover.
We are expected to stay dry but cool with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
Gusty northerly winds will be between 20-25mph during the first half of the day and will weaken this afternoon.
Early tonight we will stay dry, but another system to the south will increase rain again overnight into early Saturday morning.
There is a small chance that northern areas in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri could maybe see some snowflakes early Saturday morning but the will be no further impacts.
This weekend looking to be dry, but we are watching systems that may make messy holiday travel next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.