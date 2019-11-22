First Alert Friday Forecast

Round two of our rainfall moved through last night and is now pushing off to the east….with round 3 still on track to move through later tonight into early tomorrow. In the meantime, this afternoon may see some breaks in the clouds but will remain chilly and breezy with gusty north winds. The rain system tonight will be with an upper low, so it will be lighter and colder. Most of the area should stay above freezing, but some of our far northern counties….especially along and north of I-64, maybe see a bit of slippery wet snow mix in on Saturday morning as temps and dew points drop toward the low 30s. Otherwise, we will dry out on Saturday morning from west to east…..though again it will remain chilly and breezy even into the afternoon hours. Sunday will be a bit nicer with more sunshine, less wind, and moderating temps.