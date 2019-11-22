Driver jumps from vehicle, runs from officer, later arrested

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man was arrested after attempting to flee from police in Paducah on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Robert E. Murphy, 49, of Mayfield was arrested on charges of having no tail lights, fleeing or evading police, and on Christian County warrants charging him with escape and contempt of court.
Officer Will Hendrickson said he was patrolling areas where there had been a number of recent car break-ins.
While doing so, he came upon a vehicle sitting in the middle of the intersection at Jackson Street and Lone Oak Road.
Officials said the vehicle began to pull away. That’s when Hendrickson stopped it for having only one tail light.
The driver, later identified Murphy, jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. Police found him near Parisa Drive after a brief chase.
He was arrested on the above-listed charges and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
