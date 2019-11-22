Disaster loans offered for flood victims

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, I;l. (KFVS) - The water might be gone, but the holes it left in flood victims’ pockets keep getting deeper.
Now, there’s a new opportunity for them to get financial help.
“We’re strapped,” said Jimmy Allen, an East Cape homeowner. “At least we had a house still left standing. But we’re running into problems now with the cash flow, with not getting any assistance from FEMA or the state.”
He said his foundation’s sinking, one of several reasons why he applied for a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“It’s good, if I quality. It’s always gonna be good if you qualify for something, because there’s a lot of people who probably didn’t get the chance and their property is gone, or what they had on their property," said Allen.
The SBA’s offering disaster loans to homeowners, renters, business owners, and nonprofits in seven Heartland counties, Alexander, Pulaski, Union, Ballard, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Mississippi.
You can meet with SBA representatives at the Pit Stop in East Cape on these days:
- Friday, November 22 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday, November 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- November 25-27 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- December 2-5 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
You can also apply online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov or call 1-800-659-2955.
“We’ll see how it goes. I mean I didn’t get kicked out, so he said that was a good thing,” said Allen.
Allen said he’s taking it day by day, and that some people are out more than he is right now.
“We say a lot of prayers. We did when it flooded," he said.
