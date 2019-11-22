Carbondale police respond to fight, arrest man on drug charge

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man found to be in violation of his probation has been sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Jason J. Seaton, 39 of Carbondale was found to be violating his probation in a case involving the charge of methamphetamine possession.
The information was released by the Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr. Seaton’s sentence will be followed by a one year period of mandatory supervised release.
On Feb. 3 officers in Carbondale responded to a home for a report of a fight between Seaton and another man.
Police searched for and arrested Seaton that same night. Witnesses told police he was the initial aggressor in the altercation.
Seaton was also found with about 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of methamphetamine possession and was placed on probation for that offense in April 22.
Seaton’s probation was revoked and he was sentenced to the department of corrections after failing to comply with several conditions of his ordered probation.
