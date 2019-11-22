Carbondale man sentenced to 15 years on armed violence, drug charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The office of Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney released information on the sentence of a Carbondale, Illinois man.
Khyco D. L. Parks, 20 was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an armed violence charge and three years of conditional discharge on a delivery of methamphetamine charge.
He will also be under a three year period of mandatory supervised release for the armed violence charge.
State officials said on June 18, Carbondale detectives worked with a confidential source to buy 20 methamphetamine pills known as “yops” from Parks.
The incident was the sixth in a series of drug purchases during a two-month investigation.
Officials said during the last buy, Parks was armed with a Taurus .22 caliber revolver.
That same day, detectives used two other confidential sources and purchased the revolver for $130 from Parks.
Parks pleaded guilty to armed violence and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine on Nov. 19.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.