Bridge repairs completed, weight restrictions lifted on U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Normal weigh limits have been restored to the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County, Kentucky.
On Monday, Nov. 18, work crews completed a two-week repair project on the bridge.
The bridge is also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge,
In late July, inspectors found several beams under the bridge deck damaged. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said overweight trucks crossing the structure caused the damage.
New weight limit signs were posted Friday morning, Nov. 22.
Some truck drivers will notice several of the vehicle categories gained six to 12 tons per load from the more restrictive limits.
The following are the new load limits:
- Type 1: 27 tons/two axle single unit trucks
- Type 2: 29 tons/three axle single unit trucks
- Type 3: 34 tons/four axle single unit trucks
- Type 4: 43 tons/five axle semi trucks
- Single Unit Vehicle/five axles: 34 tons
- Single Unit Vehicle/six axles: 34 tons
- Single Unit Vehicle/seven+ axles: 35 tons
Truck drivers are responsible for obeying posted load limits on all bridges.
KYTC said it is in the final design phase for construction of a news bridge.
The new structure will be downstream from the current bridge.
Contractor bidding for the new $45 million structure begins in February 2020.
KYTC believes it will take just over two years to complete the new bridge.
