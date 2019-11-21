LIVE: Aide says ambassador on ‘political errand’ for Trump

Hill and Holmes both filled in gaps in previous testimony and poked holes in the accounts of other witnesses. They were particularly adamant that efforts by Trump and Giuliani to investigate the Burisma company were well-known by officials working on Ukraine to be the equivalent of probing the Bidens. That runs counter to earlier witnesses Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and Kurt Volker, the former Ukraine special envoy, who insisted they had no idea there was a connection.