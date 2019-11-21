What you need to know Nov. 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Thursday, Nov. 21.
Warmer temperatures will start off the day in the 50s due to cloud cover and southerly winds.
Lisa Michaels says cloudy skies and rain will take over through the day today. Rain will be most prominent during the morning hours.
We could have misty conditions in the afternoon, but it is looking to stay cloudy but dry. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.
The cold front will move through late this afternoon bringing cooler temps with it.
The second system will move up from the south bringing heavier rain in our central and southern counties tonight into Friday morning.
A big portion of the Heartland could see sunshine tomorrow during the day. Friday night, another round of rain will spread across the Heartland into Saturday morning.
With near freezing temperatures in our northern counties, there is a chance we could see a chance over to a wintry mix, but with ground and soil temps above freezing, there will likely be no impact.
All precipitation will be gone come Saturday afternoon leaving a dry but cool weekend left.
- Toy Testers: The Slow Motion Race Game
- A shallow earthquake hit about nine miles south of Ellington, Mo. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
- Missouri Wildlife officials are asking outdoors men and women for help identify and recover orphaned storage containers dislodged by flooding.
- A suspect has been arrested in a homicide in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Police dashcam video captured the moment a passenger train smashed into a car.
You can spend a night in the land of the rising sun for just $1, if you agree to be livestreamed.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.