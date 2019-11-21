Warmer Morning with Rain Moving In

The cold front will move through late this afternoon bringing cooler temps with it. The second system that we have been watching will move up from the south bringing heavier rain in our central and southern counties tonight into Friday morning. A big portion of the Heartland could see sunshine tomorrow during the day. Friday night, another round of rain will spread across the Heartland into Saturday morning. With near freezing temperatures in our northern counties, there is a chance we could see a chance over to a wintry mix, but with ground and soil temps above freezing, there will likely be no impact. All precipitation will be gone come Saturday afternoon leaving a dry but cool weekend left.