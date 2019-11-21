2 Union City HIgh School volleyball players make All-District 13A Volleyball Team.

UCHS All District Volleyball winners Aubree Keeling and Anna Lynn Cheatham (Source: Union City High School)
By Ashley Smith | November 20, 2019 at 8:20 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 8:20 PM

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City High School volleyball standouts, Aubree Keeling and Anna Lynn Cheatham, recently received plaques in honor of being selected for the All-District 13A Volleyball Team this fall.

Keeling also received both the Leadership Award and Tornado Award at the team’s postseason banquet.

Cheatham made the all-tournament team, for her play in the district tourney.

Union City finished its season with an 8-9 record, losing to a Halls squad in the district semifinals that went on to finish in the Final 4 in the Class 1A state tournament.

