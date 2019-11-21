Union City High School football player named “The Messenger,” Obion County Player of the Year 2019

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City High School two-way football standout Sam Theobald, has been named as :The Messenger", Obion County Football Player of the Year for the 2019 season.
The award is given annually to the top senior player from Obion County’s three high schools.
Theobald rushed for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns while also throwing for another 346 yards.
He had two more scores on 14 completions for the Golden Tornadoes, who finished 7-5 and made it to the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
The senior signal-caller finished with 104 total points.
Theobald also led UC in tackles from his safety position, by a wide margin.
He recorded 61.5 stops in all, 10 more than the next person on the team’s hit list.
Theobald had a team-high 44 solos and also snagged a club-best four interceptions.
Messenger sports editor, Kevin Weaks, presented Theobald with the award on Nov. 20, in the morning, at the high school.
