Toy Testers: Pictionary Air

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - This toy tester puts a spin on a classic game, and it uses technology to do so.
“I liked how you get to draw, cause like I like to draw.”
There’s no paper or whiteboard involved.
“It was fun, but I like that where you press the button and you get to draw it.”
All you have to work with is the open air.
“It’s cool to draw in the air cause I’ve never done that before.”
Mrs. Bridgette Privett’s fourth grade class at Caruthersville Elementary School tested out Pictionary Air.
“It’s like charades, and it’s an original, and I like that it was fun to draw.”
It’s just like the classic Pictionary, but you use a special marker to draw in the air and point it towards a smart device like an iPhone, iPad, or Android. Then your teammates see your artwork on the device’s screen.
“I liked it that it made you laugh a lot because how people they get aggravated when they don’t know how to draw it right.”
But it’s not as easy as it looks.
“It feels weird and hard.”
If you look at the screen while drawing, it can be confusing.
“It goes the opposite way. And when you draw, if you go this way, the drawing will go that way.”
“They kind of had to think in reverse. If they moved to the left, the pen was drawing to the right, so it was really difficult to get the picture that they wanted on the screen," said Privett.
The class might have figured out the hard way, it’s probably better to not look at the screen and trust your memory in the air when drawing. But the students still say it’s fun to play with family and friends.
Overall, Mrs. Privett’s class rated Pictionary Air 4 out of 5 stars.
The game costs around $20. It’s best for kids ages eight and older.
