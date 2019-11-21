5th vaping-related lung injury death reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) is reporting the death of a fifth person who had recently vaped and been hospitalized with lung injury.
The Illinois resident who recently died had been hospitalized for several weeks.
IDPH state that 187 people in Illinois have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping since Thursday, Nov. 21. State health departments are investigating another 40 possible cases.
Affected individuals have experienced respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. Many have also experienced gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.
Data shows those suffering lung injury from vaping range in age from 13 to 75 years old, with an average age of 22.
Cases have been reported in 32 cases statewide.
According to IDPH, more than 80 percent of the cases in Illinois report recent use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing products, primarily getting them from informal sources, including products labeled Dank Vapes.
At this time, health officials have not identified the cause or causes of the lung injuries. They are urging residents to avoid the use of any e-cigarette or vaping products.
People who experience any type of chest pain or difficulty breaking after using e-cigarettes or vaping should seek immediate medical attention. Patients are asked to tell doctors and nurses if they have vaped in recent weeks or months.
IDPH continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FDA, local health departments and other states’ health departments to investigate the vaping-related lung injuries and deaths.
