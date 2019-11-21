Some essential oils recalled, fail to meet child resistant packaging requirements

(KFVS) - Some Airome Wintergreen 100% pure essential oils have been recalled according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
B&B Acquisition issued the recall on Wednesday, Nov. 20 for around 62,700 of the oils.
Officials said the product contains the substance methyl salicylate.
The substance is required to be in child resistant packagingby the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).
According to CPSC officials, the packaging of the product is not child resistant and poses a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Officials recommend that consumers immediately put the product away in a safe location out of the reach of children and contact B&B Acquisition for a free replacement child-resistant cap.
The recall includes 0.5 and 0.34-fluid-ounce amber glass dropper bottles sold without a child-resistant cap. It also includes Airome Deep Soothe 100 percent pure essential oils in 0.5-fluid-ounce amber glass dropper bottles sold without a child-resistant cap.
The bottles have a black cap with either “Airome Wintergreen 100% Pure Essential Oil Stimulate” or “Airome Deep Soothe 100% Pure Essential Oil Cool” printed on the front.
Printed on the bottom of the gift box the items are sold in is a UPC code unique to each type of recalled bottle.
Those codes include 83324503131, 833245034567, or 833245035977.
The Arome Wintergreen 100% Pure Essential Oil Stimulate was sold separately and as part of a 3-pack “Focus & Concentrate Essential Oil Gift Set.”
CPSC officials said they were sold in home specialty stores and gift shops nationwide as well as on Amazon.com from December 2016 through July 2019 for between $12 and $20.
B&B Acquisition can be reached at 800-262-2305 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at info@airome.com, or online at www.airome.com.
