Sikeston DPS investigating shots fired

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are investigating a report of shots fired on Wednesday evening, November 20.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Austin Henley, officers responded to a call around 6 p.m.
While on the way, they received several other reports of shots fired.
Sgt. Henley said they found evidence of gunshots being fired in at least one location.
A short time later, he said they found a vehicle on South New Madrid Street with bullet holes.
The investigation is ongoing.
