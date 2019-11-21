Sikeston DPS investigating shots fired

Sikeston DPS investigating shots fired
By Amber Ruch | November 21, 2019 at 3:36 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 3:36 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are investigating a report of shots fired on Wednesday evening, November 20.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Austin Henley, officers responded to a call around 6 p.m.

While on the way, they received several other reports of shots fired.

Sgt. Henley said they found evidence of gunshots being fired in at least one location.

A short time later, he said they found a vehicle on South New Madrid Street with bullet holes.

The investigation is ongoing.

