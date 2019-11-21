Salvation Army now accepting digital donations at some Red Kettles

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you use Apple Pay or Google pay, donating to the Salvation Army just got a little easier.
On Nov. 18 the organization announced that you can donate at their Red Kettles digitally.
It’s all thanks to smart chips and QR codes on the Red Kettle signs across the Purchase Region.
They allow shoppers to scan the sign to make a digital donation.
A custom donation page accepts the Apple or Google payment options.
Organization officials said the funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign raises millions of dollars to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids and other services to America’s most vulnerable populations year-round.
Donations are accepted at any of the more than 25,000 traditional Red Kettles found on street corners and in front of stores, online at Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org, or on your phone by texting KETTLE to 91999.
