Road rage suspect arrested for pointing gun at driver on I-55

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A St. Louis man was arrested in connection with a road rage investigation on Interstate 55 in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said an Ava, Illinois couple, traveling north on I-55, called 911 at 11:34 a.m. to report that a person in another vehicle pointed at gun at them as they passed by.
Deputies tracked down the vehicle in question at the Perryville exit.
The vehicle was stopped at the McDonalds/Motomart gas station off of the interstate.
Four people in the vehicle were detained.
The sheriff’s office said deputies determined that 20-year-old Nathaniel Roberson, Jr. was the occupant in the vehicle who pointed a Taurus 9mm pistol at the couple.
Roberson was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.