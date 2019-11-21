Man wanted in Ark. homicide found, arrested in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Missouri officials arrested a man wanted in a homicide in Arkansas.
Corey McCullon, 31 of Trumann, Ark., was arrested on a first degree murder warrant out of Craighead County.
He was found by police at an address in Caruthersville, Mo and taken into custody by police and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department officials without incident.
He is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail awaiting extradition to Ark.
Jonesboro, Ark. police said late on Wednesday, Nov. 20, investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division issued a bench warrant for McCullon in a homicide that happened on Tuesday.
Police said they were notified of a woman found with a gunshot wound around 6:49 a.m. in the 600 block of Meadowbrook.
Keisha Criglar, 29 of Jonesboro was identified as the victim.
The investigation is still ongoing and detectives are still conducting interviews and following up all leads.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact JPD at 935-5657 or CrimeStoppers, 935-STOP.
