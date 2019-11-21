Man accused of using counterfeit $20 bills at Paducah businesses

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A tip on a Facebook post led to the arrest of a man accused of passing counterfeit $20 bills at Paducah businesses.
David A. Salin, 36, of Cave-In-Rock, Ill., was jailed in Saline County, Ill. on Paducah charges and on Union County, Ky. warrants charging him with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor theft, possession of marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed deadly weapon; and on Livingston County, Ky. warrants charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paducah police obtained warrants charging Salin with eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. Additional charges are pending.
On November 11, police say a photograph and information about a man passing fake $20 bills at Walmart were posted on the Department’s Facebook page.
The following day, someone contact Crime Stoppers tip line and said they believed the man in the photograph was David A. Salin, who was currently staying in Paducah.
Detectives found a possible address for Salin and found evidence of counterfeit bill production. They also learned Salin was possibly leaving the area.
They contacted Salin’s family, who provided information about a vehicle Salin was driving. Detectives also learned Salin was possibly in Harrisburg, Ill. and contacted authorities there to check.
When Illinois authorities found Salin, they say he fled and led officers on a 30-minute vehicle chase. When he was taken into custody, authorities say they found additional evidence of counterfeiting in his vehicle.
