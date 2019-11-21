Man accused of using counterfeit $20 bills at Paducah businesses

David A. Salin, 36, of Cave-In-Rock, Ill., was jailed in Saline County, Ill. on Paducah charges and on Union County, Ky. warrants charging him with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor theft, possession of marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed deadly weapon; and on Livingston County, Ky. warrants charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.