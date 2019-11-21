Please donate to the KFVS12 Holiday Food Drive to help Heartland families on Thursday, December 5!
KFVS12 is teaming up with the Salvation Army and area food banks in Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky for the Holiday Food Drive. Your donations will help families for the holidays. Look for special collection bins at participating Walmart locations (listed below) throughout the Heartland.
Participating Stores in Missouri:
- Cape Girardeau Supercenter (3439 William St.)
- Cape Girardeau Neighborhood Market (2021 Independence St.)
- Dexter
- Farmington
- Fredericktown
- Jackson
- Kennett
- Perryville
- Poplar Bluff Supercenter (333 S. Westwood Blvd.)
- Poplar Bluff Neighborhood Market (3001 Oak Grove Rd.)
- Sikeston
Participating Stores in Illinois:
- Anna
- Benton
- Carbondale
- Du Quoin
- Harrisburg
- Herrin
- Marion
- Murphysboro
Participating Stores in Kentucky:
- Benton
- Mayfield
- Murray
- Paducah Supercenter (3220 Irvin Cobb Dr.)
- Paducah Supercenter (5130 Hinkleville Rd.)
- Princeton
More ways you can help:
Donate directly to the SEMO Food Bank
Donate directly to the Salvation Army
For more information in Southeast Missouri, please call the SEMO Food Bank 573-471-1818
For more information in Southern Illinois, please call the Salvation Army 618-993-5854
Here are suggested supplies that will make your donation as valuable as possible:
- Canned Proteins: tuna, salmon, chicken, peanut butter, beans
- Soups: beef stew, chili, chicken noodle, tomato, etc
- Canned Fruits: peaches, pears, mixed, applesauce
- Canned Vegetables: green beans, corn, carrots, mixed
- Dairy: infant formula, nonfat dry milk, evaporated milk, instant breakfast drinks, shelf-stable (UHT) milk (small boxes), canned and boxed pudding
- Cereal: Cheerios, cornflakes, raisin bran, etc.
- Juice: all sizes including juice boxes
- Snacks: crackers, dried fruit, granola bars, pretzels, sandwich crackers
- Grains: brown and white rice, oatmeal, pasta, macaroni & cheese
- Oils and condiments: vegetable oil, salad dressing, syrup, jelly/jam, honey, sugar, mayonnaise
- Hygiene Items: diapers, deodorant, soap, toothpaste, shampoo
- Paper Products & Household Items: paper towels, napkins, cleaning supplies
- Cleaning supplies: bleach, disinfectant spray (like Lysol), trash bags, gloves