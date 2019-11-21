First Alert Thursday Outlook

An active and soggy pattern is in store for the next couple of days as 3 different systems move across the area from west to east. The first round of rain early today will push east out of the area by late morning….although even this afternoon looks breezy, cloudy and a bit dreary. Highs may touch 60 this afternoon but southwest winds and clouds will make it seem cooler. Another round of rain will develop overnight tonight behind an evening cold front….this will linger into Friday morning with chilly, wet and breezy conditions, though it should dry out from west to east during the morning hours leaving behind a cool but dry afternoon. And the third and final round of rainfall will move across the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Some rain may linger past daybreak Saturday, especially east of the Mississippi, before things dry out for most of the weekend. It will be cold enough on Saturday morning to make us consider winter precip, although currently it looks like anything significant in terms of impact will stay north of I-64.