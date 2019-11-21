First Alert: 2 more rounds of rain on the way

(KFVS) - Our first round of rain and dreary conditions is moving out of the Heartland.
This afternoon looks dreary and breezy with high temperatures trying to reach 60.
Brian Alworth says our second round will develop tonight with temperatures gradually dropping.
Friday morning will be chilly, wet and breezy.
The afternoon will be dry. Some areas might even see some sunshine.
Highs will be in the mid 40s.
Friday night our third round of rain will spread across the Heartland into Saturday morning.
With near freezing temperatures in our northern counties, there is a chance we could see a chance over to a wintry mix, but with ground and soil temps above freezing, there will likely be no impact.
Saturday afternoon will be cooler, but dry.
Highs will be in the low 40s.
We’ll have warmer temps and sunshine on Sunday.
