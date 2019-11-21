Finalists chosen for “I Voted” sticker in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s down to four.
The finalists for the “I Voted” sticker design contest in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri have been announced by County officials.
Now people living in the county can cast their vote for their favorite design.
Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2019.
The design contest ended on Oct. 30.
County officials will use the design with the most voted as the official "I Voted’ sticker for Cape Girardeau County Elections during the 2020-2021 election years.
The last winner was Jackson High School Senior Lydia Riehn. That design was used during the 2018-2019 election years.
Please visit www.capecountyelections.com for more information.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.