Caruthersville police, Pemiscot Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in Jonesboro murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect has been arrested in a homicide in Jonesboro.
According to Jonesboro police, Corey McCullon, 31, of Trumann was arrested by Caruthersville police and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office without incident Wednesday.
JPD said Keshia Criglar, 29, was found shot to death around 7 a.m. in the 600-block of Meadowbrook, located off of Gee Street.
Late this afternoon, investigators with the criminal investigation division developed probable cause to issue a bench warrant for McCullon.
Neighbors in the area spoke with us but chose to remain anonymous.
“Hopefully people have their deadbolts on their doors and locked and the windows locked because people come in," she said. "You know what, I’m scared for everybody out here and I’m scared of a few people out here.”
A second neighbor says he’s afraid for the children in the area.
“For it to be as close as it is a little unnerving," he says, "My best hope is the police are able to find who did it and what all happened.”
Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department, said that there was “not a lot of information at this time” and said detectives were investigating.
Region 8 News will update this story as more details emerge.
The investigation into the death is ongoing and anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.