The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri hosting 2019 Regional Juried Exhibition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will be hosting the opening reception for its annual Regional Juried Exhibition on Dec 6.
The reception will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., as part of December First Friday with the Arts. The gallery is located at 16B N. Spanish St., in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m..
The exhibition will feature artworks by eighteen regional artists across the five-state region. The artists are representing Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas.
“ I am very pleased with the results of the show. We have a lot of new and talented artists who haven’t entered before. One of my favorite pieces is Colton Carter’s, “Floats Nice, Sits Good”. It is fun, well-crafted, and humorous.” said Arts Council Director, Sara Steffens.
“This year’s show is a really fun, eclectic representation of life in our region." Gallery Associate Ashley Sexton added, "We were excited to see works from various media, and this is a really strong showing of regional talent.”
This year’s Regional Show juror is April Dill. April is a local artist and teacher living in Herrin, IL.
Dill graduated from Murray State University with a BS in Art, and completed her MFA in Painting at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
Her artwork has been featured in regional and national juried exhibitions, including at the Smithsonian in Washington DC.
Dill’s paintings have won several awards. She has taught painting, photography, ceramics, and drawing classes at Shawnee Community College and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
Currently, Dill spends most of her time creating new work, but also periodically teaches at the Hartley Art Gallery in Herrin, IL.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s Regional Juried Art Exhibition was developed to demonstrate the diversity of this five-state region and the artists who live here.
Artists were encouraged to submit works that interpret aspects of the Southeast Missouri region, as well as its bordering states.
The Visual Arts Cooperative will also be debuting new works in the Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery.
It will entail a large variety of fine art miniatures, which will be on display in the windows for the month of December.
The Extended Holiday Miniature Exhibit will be selling handmade gifts.
The 2019 Regional Juried Exhibition is sponsored by Terry Godwin, financial adviser for Edward Jones, and Real Rock 99.3.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.