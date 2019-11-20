What you need to know Nov. 20

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Today we’ll have a cooler start with temperatures ranging from the 20s to 30s.
Lisa Michaels says fog will be an impact through the early morning.
A dense fog advisory is issued for northern and eastern portions of the Heartland until 9 a.m.
Otherwise, we’ll have sunny skies today with high temperatures in the 50s to 60s by the afternoon.
Clouds will slowly start to move in during the early evening hours with our first system.
Showers will accompany it heading through Thursday. Our second system moves in Thursday night into Friday.
It will bring additional heavy and widespread rain into Saturday morning.
- Students and residents in Cape Girardeau are speaking out after the City Council floated a proposal to ban parking on Normal Avenue.
- Bed bugs have been confirmed in at least two classrooms at Marion High School.
- State leaders in Missouri want districts to make school resource officers a priority.
- All lanes of I-57 are back open after a single-vehicle crash near Bertrand, Mo.
A Massachusetts teacher and her family opened their hearts and lives to a teenager with Down syndrome.
This woman’s dog is credited with detecting her cancer three times.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.