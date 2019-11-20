WalletHub’s best stores for Black Friday

(KFVS) - WalletHub released its report on 2019′s best stores for Black Friday.
According to the personal-finance website, it surveyed nearly 8,000 deals from 29 of the biggest U.S. retailers to find the stores offering the biggest discounts.
WalletHub reported Stage has the highest overall discount rate at 69.83 percent, while Ace Hardware has the lowest at 11.77 percent.
The overall average discount for Black Friday is 40 percent.
Some retailers offering better deals in certain product categories.
- Meijer - 64.54%
- JCPenney - 58.87%
- Bealls Florida - 58.28%
- Sears - 57.83%
- Stage - 56.36%
- JCPenney - 53.10%
- Lenovo - 38.53%
- HP - 37.47%
- Belk - 35.36%
- Office Depot and OfficeMax - 34.68%
- Fred Meyer - 52.28%
- JCPenney - 47.39%
- Belk - 41.86%
- Kohl’s - 41.63%
- BJ’s - 38.87%
- JCPenney - 46.39%
- Kmart - 44.10%
- Kohl’s - 43.40%
- Belk - 42.24%
- Meijer - 41.29%
- Belk - 71.73%
- Kohl’s - 70.19%
- JCPenney - 61.16%
- Macy’s - 48.68%
- Amazon - 19.06%
- Walmart - 73.18%
- Best Buy - 57.04%
- Kohl’s - 32.68%
- Amazon - 30.95%
- Target - 15.13%
- Walmart - 51.08%
- Target - 48.17%
- Best Buy - 46.27%
- Meijer - 33.53%
- Stage - 75.21%
- Bealls Florida - 69.34%
- JCPenney - 63.78%
- Kohl’s - 63.46%
- Belk - 59.39%
