Various animals found dead at home of convicted felon, live deer found inside

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County officials found several dead animals, firearms and potentially stolen items at a home on Coleman Cut Road.
According to Detective Captain Ryan Norman and Captain Jesse Riddle, they went to check out an incident at the home on Tuesday, Nov. 19 sometime before midnight.
Riddle and Norman said there had been several complaints about poaching, trespassing and a convicted felon who was in possession of a firearm at the home.
After a joint investigation between the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife a search warrant was obtained for the home.
Charges are expected in this investigation but have not been filed at this time.
Officials said before they arrived, a traffic stop was conducted with people who live at the residence.
When they got to the home, officials found a live adult female deer inside the home along with various dead wildlife.
A white tail buck was found shot in the back yard, a bobcat was found in the freezer along with a red fox and ducks. The bobcat had not been checked in as required by law.
One person living at the home is a convicted felon according to officials. They believe he is the offender.
They also believe residents of the home are responsible for stealing items such as a pressure washer and decoys.
Around a dozen firearms and ammunition were recovered from the home as well.
This investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.