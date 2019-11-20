Toy Testers: The Slow Motion Race Game

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - How slow can you go? That’s the trick to winning this game.
“I like it best that it’s like a race, and I like to race.”
On your marks, get set, go.
“I liked all of it.”
“That was the best game ever.”
But don’t go too fast when playing The Slow Motion Race Game. You’ll hear beeping noise if you do. When you hear it, you’re walking too fast, and according to the rules, you need to stop until the music on your headband starts again.
“It’s kind of hard to tell which one’s beeping.”
“We didn’t really know whose headband was going off, the buzzing. So maybe like a vibrating or something would be nice on the headband to let the player know which one is buzzing and which one is not," said Eric Denton, a 3rd grade teacher at Carruthers Elementary School.
But it’s not the most comfortable game.
“The part right here with the antenna thingy, it hurt my head a little bit.”
Also the students agreed there’s no right strategy to win.
“One thing that I didn’t like about it was that I was walking slow and it kept on beeping.”
Even with the less than perfect parts, the kids said they enjoyed themselves.
“The kids loved it. And I think it would maybe be a good thing to do with a group of people. Again they were just going two at a time here," said Denton.
“I really liked the game. Nothing was bad about it for me.”
“I didn’t like anything bad about it. It was all good.”
“That was the best game ever, and I give it a five star rate.”
Overall, the third graders give The Slow-Motion Race Game 4 out of 5 stars.
The costs about $20 and comes with two headbands for two people to play at a time.
