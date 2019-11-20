Students, residents in Cape Girardeau speak out about parking concerns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Students and residents in Cape Girardeau are speaking out after the City Council floated a proposal to ban parking on Normal Avenue close to the Southeast Missouri State University campus.
Student Kayla Patek explained why she supports the issue.
“All these cars are taking up space and there’s not enough space for pedestrians to use," she said.
Members of the President’s Leadership Academy at Southeast did a one-day survey and determined there were 25 illegally parked cars with some of them blocking the crosswalk.
Patek said she worries for her safety crossing Normal Ave.
“Cars will illegally park on the cross walk which presents a danger for pedestrians,” she said.
Students Abby King and Hannah Bar said banning parking will only create more issues for commuters coming to campus.
“I think they should make another student parking lot if they’re going to doing that because I don’t think there’s enough parking already,” they said.
Tom Steele lives on the street and said parking on Normal is a big issue, especially In front his house.
“If we have company coming over or anything like that, there’s really no place for them to park,” he said.
Steele said he doesn't agree with an outright ban.
"I live here, and we can use the parking," Steele concluded.
The city council is looking into how this change could impact students and people who live on the street.
