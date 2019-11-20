Potential design for future Cape Girardeau City Hall released

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rendering of what Cape Girardeau’s new city hall building could look like has been released.
City officials said this design was provided by the company that’s bid was chosen for the process of turning the Common Pleas Courthouse into the City Hall building.
At a City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 5, the deal to work with Penzel Construction Company Inc. and architecture firm TreanorHL was approved.
City officials said the design is not final and has not been vetted by staff and stakeholders.
