Potential design for future Cape Girardeau City Hall released

Potential design for future Cape Girardeau City Hall released
This rendering of the future Cape Girardeau City Hall is not final. (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)
By Jasmine Adams | November 20, 2019 at 8:22 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 8:22 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rendering of what Cape Girardeau’s new city hall building could look like has been released.

City officials said this design was provided by the company that’s bid was chosen for the process of turning the Common Pleas Courthouse into the City Hall building.

At a City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 5, the deal to work with Penzel Construction Company Inc. and architecture firm TreanorHL was approved.

This deal included a $12 million project.

City officials said the design is not final and has not been vetted by staff and stakeholders.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.