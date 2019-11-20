Police trying to identify suspect in counterfeit case

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A counterfeit $100 bill was discovered in Paducah, Kentucky.
According to police, an unidentified man used the phony bill when purchasing items at the Five Star in Paducah.
Police said a surveillance video shows the man leaving the store in a two-tone passenger car.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for in the case.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550, or report information anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting “WKY” and the tip to 847411 or online.
