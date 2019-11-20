Murray State University Commemorated Veterans Day

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - This year, Murray State University recognized Veterans Day with a remembrance display and ceremony at the Curris Center Theatre.
The campus placed sings and flags along the Quad to honor those who have served.
The University’s Office of Veteran and Military Student Success welcomed keynote speaker, Dr. Eric Fretz.
Fretz served in the Navy for 20 years, before becoming Michigan’s selective service state director and a professor at the University of Michigan.
His military career included three deployments to the Persian Gulf, from Operation Desert Storm through Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He finished his military career with a year-long mobilization to Baghdad, Iraq, serving in the Multi-National Corps.
While serving in Iraq, he also started a scout troop and built a camp for Iraqi youth around Victory Base.
He has earned over 30 military awards, including the Bronze Star Medal and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.
“There are a lot of veterans,” Fretz said. “All of them have been changed by their service and sacrifice in ways large and small. Some struggle in a way that is visible to the public, and some struggle in a way that is invisible. All can benefit from the value of regaining their tribe. Social affiliation and belonging are powerful forces that improve veterans’ lives, and we should relentlessly seek to maintain and expand those sorts of structures where they exist and build them where they don’t.”
The Murray State Office of Veteran and Military Student Success welcomes veterans who have made sacrifices serving our country.
As a G.I. Jobs “Military Friendly School,” Murray State is committed to supporting military families during the transition to student life.
The University offers many resources and discounts to veterans, including in-state tuition rates, tuition assistance and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs education benefits, college credit for military training, personalized advising, counseling, career planning and placement and much more.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.