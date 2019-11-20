Murray State University Commemorated Veterans Day

“There are a lot of veterans,” Fretz said. “All of them have been changed by their service and sacrifice in ways large and small. Some struggle in a way that is visible to the public, and some struggle in a way that is invisible. All can benefit from the value of regaining their tribe. Social affiliation and belonging are powerful forces that improve veterans’ lives, and we should relentlessly seek to maintain and expand those sorts of structures where they exist and build them where they don’t.”