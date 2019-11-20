Mo. Attorney General releases results of statewide untested sexual assault kit inventory

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the results of a statewide inventory on Wednesday, November 20 of all untested sexual assault kits.
It’s part of his SAFE Kits Initiative.
As a result of the inventory, which reviewed untested sexual assault kits stored by hospitals, law enforcement and ancillary organizations, 6,987 sexual assault kits were found.
The inventory was divided into six geographic regions, with the larger, more rural regions being completed first.
According to the report, 6,157 of the 6,987 sexual assault kits were untested. Of the untested kits, 4,438 were reported, meaning they had a police report to go along with them, and 1,719 were unreported, without an accompanying police report.
Additionally, 830 of the kits discovered were previously tested.
A $2.8 million grant was provided by the Bureau of Justice Assistance. The Attorney General’s Office has received 75 percent of the grant, and has applied for the remaining 25 percent of the grant.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the next steps will include creating an electronic tracking system and testing kits. The grant from BJA will cover a certain portion of the testing, which will take place at a private testing lab as to not overload the state highway patrol lab.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.