MDC seeking information in illegal poaching of elk in Carter County, Mo.

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking the public’s help after an adult female elk was found shot and left for dead on National Park property in Carter County, Mo. on Monday, Nov. 18.
According to MDC, no meat or other parts were taken and by the time conservation agents found the elk, the meat was no longer salvageable for donation.
This is the sixth elk killed by poachers over the past several years. Investigations into each incident are ongoing. MDC Protection Division Chief Randy Doman said it is important that the public cooperate and help bring those responsible to justice.
“The restoration of elk in Missouri is appreciated by many people, businesses, and organizations in the area,” Doman said. “A healthy, growing elk population brings significant economic, recreational, and cultural benefits to these communities. The senseless waste of the people’s resources should not be tolerated.”
Agents are asking that anyone with information related to this investigation call Operation Game Thief 1-800-392-1111 or the MDC Ozark Regional Office in West Plains, Mo. at 417-256-7161.
Elk were found throughout the state of Missouri but by the mid-1880s market hunting had erased any trace of free-ranging elk from Missouri. Elk were reintroduced into Missouri in 2011 and now free-ranging elk herds of nearly 200 are in parts of Carter, Shannon and Reynolds counties.
