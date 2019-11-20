Man, woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Dexter

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man and Sikeston woman are in the Stoddard County Jail after a traffic stop in Dexter, Missouri.
Police said on Saturday, Nov. 16 they stopped a vehicle and began to investigate.
Chad Goza, 43 of Cape Girardeau, was driving the vehicle. Police said he had Scott County warrants for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Goza was arrested on the charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $25,000 cash only.
Sikeston resident Deana M. Latham, 29, was arrested on the charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $50,000 cash only.
Police also said the vehicle had been reported as stolen by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Dexter PD K-9 Officer Forkum and his K-9, Knox, responded and assisted in the investigation.
Police said K-9 Knox, alerted them to the presence of narcotics.
During the search of the vehicle, around 13 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia were found.
